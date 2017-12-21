CJP displeased over new Multan judicial complex, orders reopening old courts

MULTAN : The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered on Thursday that old courts in Multan’s Kutchery Chowk should resume working, putting an end to the long-standing tussle between lawyers and authorities.

The chief justice held an open court in Multan and ruled that the courts should be reopened in the next 10 days.

The CJP was hearing the suo motu case on the transfer of judicial complex in Multan. Last month, the Session and District courts in the city were shifted to new judicial complex, located on Matital Road, from Kutchery Road.

The CJP directed that the new judicial complex should be opened in three months after ensuring the provision of all the necessary facilities.

CJP Saqib Nisar also expressed anger at Lahore High Court Registrar Syed Khurshid Anwar Rizvi for the decision to shift judicial complex without ensuring adequate facilities.

“You have built a judicial complex in the fields,” remarked the CJP, adding “there are no proper barrooms for the lawyers. Where will the lawyers make their clients sit?”

He shared: “It took me 20 minutes to travel 18 kilometres.”

The CJP observed that the registrar and sessions judge prepared a false report. “Have you seen the 11KV transmission lines? Have you covered your eyes with shades?”

He remarked that there is also no security at the new judicial complex, adding that there are no facilities to protect lawyers from harsh weather conditions.

The issue between the authorities and lawyers started after it was announced that a new judicial complex would be built some years back.

The lawyers staged protests and demanded the decision to be reversed. However, the tensions heightened after lawyers ransacked the new judicial complex on December 13.

The enraged lawyers broke the windows and doors of the judges’ rooms and courtrooms inside the new judicial complex and chanted slogans.

The police booked over three dozen lawyers and arrested a number of them the following day.

The lawyers celebrated the verdict in their favour by distributing sweets.

Orignally published by INP