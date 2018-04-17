CJP dismisses appeal to enhance security for judges

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Monday dismissed appeals by the Punjab Government for increasing the security provided to the judges, citing that the daily security provided is sufficient for them.

According to the announcement by the Supreme Court, the petition was filed in the wake of the twice fire at the residence of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan in the Model Town area on Sunday morning and the night before.

One firing incident took place late in the night, while the other on Sunday early morning. The chief justice summoned Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab, and directed him to monitor the situation himself. The police officials were investigating whether it was a targeted attack or an incident of firing into the air. Police said two bullets were fired, one at the main gate and the other at the kitchen door.

According to police officials, the judge’s private security guard, Din Mohammad, discovered a 9mm bullet casing inside the residence at 6am on Sunday after which the police were called in. Another bullet casing was recovered from the garage of the house.

A four-member investigation team has been constituted under the supervision of DIG Investigation, Lahore. The other three members of the team are SSP Investigation, SP CIA and SP Investigation Model Town.