CJP dismayed at lack of civic amenities in KP

CM summoned for comments; LR hospital patients bombard him with complaints

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked on Thursday that he has heard a lot about the “PTI government’s ‘good governance’ and has come here today [to see it]”.

He made the remarks after directing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to appear in court while hearing issues of public welfare at the Peshawar registry of the apex court on Thursday.

A three-member bench, which includes Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was hearing several cases, including those of the province’s hospitals, educational institutes, private medical colleges and lack of clean drinking water for the public.

As the hearing went underway, the bench inquired into the supply of clean drinking water to the province’s people and sought a report on the disposal of hospital waste.

The bench also sought a report on the provision of basic facilities at schools, fee structure at private medical colleges and production of electricity and load-shedding in the province.

KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak told the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar that his government’s performance in the province will reap results in two years.

Chief Minister said that when the PTI took charge of the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the situation in province was worst. He said that the provincial government increased the number of doctors and provided over one billion rupees for health sector. He said that the government focused on improvement of infrastructure.

However, the chief justice told the chief minister that he was not satisfied with the performance of the provincial government. “I have heard a lot about the good governance by the government of PTI in the province and today I am here to see it,” he remarked.

KP Inspector General (IG) Salahuddin Mehsud appeared in court after being summoned.

He informed the court that 3,000 police personnel are deployed for the protection of non-essential officials in the province.

The court ordered the provincial police chief to withdraw security from all unauthorised officials by Thursday midnight.

Earlier when the IG appeared before the bench, the chief justice remarked that he has heard a lot about Mehsud, adding that the province witnessed a lot of bloodshed in the fight against terrorism.

CJ was dissatisfied with state of Al Razi Medical College. The chief justice ordered the Federal Investigation Agency to seize the record of Al Razi Medical College for taking high fees from students under various heads.

After visiting various sections of the varsity, the chief justice expressed displeasure at the lack of facilities provided to the students. Chief Justice Nisar then proceeded to the Lady Reading Hospital where he visited various wards. Patients and attendants at the ward bombarded the chief justice with complaints, according to sources.

The provincial chief secretary and health secretary were present at the Peshawar registry as the hearing went under way earlier.

The chief justice has held similar hearings in the provincial capitals of Sindh and Punjab and most recently, Balochistan.

The country’s top judge has taken to task provincial officials for the poor state of educational institutes and hospitals, as well as lack of basic facilities for the public.

Addressing an event at the Peshawar High Court Bar, CJP stressed for judicial reforms but said he could not fix judicial system alone. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar acknowledged the gigantic task of reforming the judiciary, saying, “I cannot fix the system alone”. Sought help of the lawyer’s community in repairing the system to mitigate the sufferings of the common people. At the same time he also directed the judges to ensure dispensation of speedy justice to the masses.

The honorable Chief Justice observed it was the duty of judges to dispense justice in time adding that the person who does not receive justice on time is like a patient. He urged the judges to react to the complaints that justice is being delayed.

The Chief Justice Saqib Nisar lamented that Laws formed hundreds of years ago have not yet been changed. “Has anyone thought to bring reforms in the law?” Questioned the CJP. Justice Saqib Nisar, However, said making laws was the job of the government and the judiciary could only implement it.

Justice Saqib Nisar regretted that he was being labeled as unjust with Pashtuns while on the contrary he held them in high esteem. “Pashtoons are very dear to me”. He maintained.

Moreover, he said that if judicial reforms are not on the state’s agenda then he is not responsible for it, asserting that the apex court is not responsible for amending laws of 1861 and 1872.

Earlier, the chief justice praised former Supreme Court Justice Dost Mohammad Khan, who retired on March 19 and commands respect in the province having remained the Peshawar High Court chief justice. Chief Justice expressed displeasure at the bar members’ claims that Justice Dost was not given a full court reference, as is custom, on his retirement due to a ‘conspiracy’.