CJP directs to remove blockades outside Hamza residence

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday directed the authorities to immediately remove barriers outside Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Hamza Shehbaz residence. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed was reprimanded by the chief justice when he said there are threats to Hamza’s life. Mian Saqib Nisar said he does not know any Hamza, and asked him to change his home if there is any danger.

Hearing a suo motu notice on the blocking of roads for security purposes the Lahore Registry, the chief justice came down hard on Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed when he said only the security gate near Hamza’s residence was removed and not the barriers. “Hamza is an MNA and the chief minister’s son,” said the chief secretary in response to the chief justice’s inquiry into who Hamza is.

“Who’s Hamza. I don’t know any Hamza,” Chief Justice Nisar had remarked. The chief justice remarked further that the court can summon Hamza and ask him about the threats to his life, adding that if there are genuine threats then he can shift his residence.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that “I’m the chief justice, yet there are no blockades outside my house”. The chief secretary assured the court of removing the blockades.

Chief Justice Nisar informed the official that he will visit the place in a private vehicle to check if his orders have been implemented. Hamza, an MNA from Lahore, resides in Model Town’s H-Block close to his father and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ residence.—INP