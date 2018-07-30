CJP directs recovery of hefty salary from Punjab companies’ CEOs

Islamabad/Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday referred the Punjab Companies case to NAB and ordered to recover the hefty salary amount from CEOs within ten days. The case was heard by a three-member bench of Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice in Lahore today. Chief Secretary Punjab, DG NAB and CEOs of all Punjab Companies were present in the court.

Chief Justice also heard the illegal appointment case of Vice Chancellor Lahore College of Women University, Dr. Uzma and dismissed her from the post. He ordered the appointment of a senior professor as a provisional VC and appointment of permanent one within one month.

Earlier on March 24, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice of the high salaries of officers working in 56 companies of Punjab. During the hearing at the apex court Lahore registry, the CJP sought details of the matter from Punjab Chief Secretary. The chief justice said that the country should not be handed over to contractors like the East India Company and no one would be allowed to distribute the country’s resources like that.The chief secretary informed the court that the Punjab government has constituted 50 companies.—INP

