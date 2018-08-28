CJP directs NAB to keep all inquiries discreet

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar Monday directed the National Accountability Bureau to keep all of its inquiries discreet. The chief justice issued the directives during his meeting with Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the former’s chamber here on Monday. Justice Nisar said the anti-graft body, while filing a reference, should not insult a citizen. NAB prosecutor Syed Asghar Haider was also present at the meeting.

Last week too, the chief justice had asked the anti-corruption watchdog to not malign the individuals being probed by it.

Share on: WhatsApp