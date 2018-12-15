CJP directs govt to not appoint dual nationals on top posts

Salim Ahmed

The Supreme Court on Saturday announced its verdict on a suo moto case pertaining to dual nationalities of government officers and directed the government to not appoint dual nationals on top posts and to draft laws in this regard after approval from the Cabinet.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the suo motu case pertaining to dual nationalities of government officers. On Sept 24, the SC had reserved its verdict on the case and had issued notices to the attorney general and the four provincial advocate generals in this regard. Earlier, the chief justice had sought a list of dual nationals appointed on top government posts across the country. During the hearing, the FIA submitted a list of around 1,000 dual nationals holding government offices. “719 officers had declared their dual national status while the others had hidden it,” the FIA informed the court. The bench then announced the verdict on the case and directed the government to draft laws in this regard after approval from the Cabinet. The court further ordered that dual nationals not be appointed on top government posts.

In its 52-page written verdict, the top said that dual national cannot be employed because they are a threat to the interests of the state. The apex court also directed the federal and provincial governments to set deadlines for dual national officers to either give up their job or the second nationality. The bench further said that failure to relinquish their other nationalities within the given time frame could result in legal action. Announcing the judgment, the top court has given certain proposals to executive and the parliament regarding the appointment of dual nationality holders.

