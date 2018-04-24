CJP directs for polls on time

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to clarify the reason behind banning recruitments in government institutions. During a hearing on the case, the chief justice questioned the ECP secretary, who was present in the court, on the law under which they banned recruitments by public institutions.

The chief justice asked if the ECP’s decision will be implemented on important institutions as well, where appointments of heads were under way. To this, the ECP secretary said the responsibility for fair elections falls with them under Elections Act, 2017, which is why they were taking measures to ensure the purpose is served.

The chief justice then asked if such a decision would affect government functions. CJP directed ECP to conduct upcoming general elections on time and said the commission should explain its stance regarding banning appointments. The hearing was then adjourned till Tuesday (today) and notices were issued to the Attorney General and Advocates General.

Earlier in the day, the chief justice took suo motu notice of the ECP’s temporary ban on hirings by public institutions.

A three-member bench headed by the chief justice and comprising justices Umar Ata Bandial and Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the case.

According to ECP’s order, implementation of all the development schemes, which have been taken up after April 1, will also be put to a halt. The development schemes include those pertaining to the supply of gas and water, construction and carpeting of roads. The ECP claims that this step has been taken to ensure that the funds released for ongoing development projects are not used for other schemes.