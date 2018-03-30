CJP did not call PM a ‘faryadi’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has never used the word ‘faryadi’ for Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the Supreme Court said on Thursday after the top judge’s reported comments were met with criticism from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N. During a hearing earlier in the day, the chief justice had said that his job was to listen to the pleas of every ‘faryadi’ (complainant).

“The prime minister came with a plea, and it is my duty to hear everyone’s requests. I didn’t go to the PM house or the Secretariat. They came to visit me,” Justice Nisar was quoted as saying.

But later in the day, the Supreme Court issued a statement, denying the chief justice had used the term for the prime minister. “It is categorically stated that this attribution to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Mian Saqib Nisar is completely wrong and malicious,” the statement said.

“[The] chief justice holds the prime minister in high esteem, being the head of the government, and has never used the word ‘faryadi’ for him.” Any misgivings in this regard should be put to rest, it further said.