CJP criticises Punjab Police in Model Town barriers suo moto case

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has criticised Punjab Police in Model Town barriers case on Saturday by saying that police come up with concocted stories to erect barriers in different localities.

The chief justice heard suo moto case in Lahore Registry over barriers erected in Model Town and rhetorically said that Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif should answer in the matter.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz cited security concerns to erect barriers at chief minister’s office in Model Town replying to which the CJP said that police concocts such stories.

The court would ask the chief minister to explain why barriers were there in Model Town and that they would be cleared.

Orignally published by NNI