CJP cools down political temperature

THE Supreme Court (SC) expressed its displeasure on Monday regarding the government’s decision of placing the names of 172 money laundering suspects on Exit Control List (ECL). Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar while taking up the money laundering through fake accounts case asked who had ordered the names on the ECL and directed the federal cabinet to review its decision to place the suspects including prominent politicians on the no-fly list.

The decision of the Government suddenly raised political temperature with PPP threatening to table no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and also consider moves to bring the PTI Government down. There were also reports that some political elements were active establishing contacts for the purpose. The PPP was forced to adopt the extreme posture following ECL move and inclusion of name of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Zardari and sitting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the list. PTI also used the development to demand resignation of the Chief Minister, which was resisted by the PPP, and there were rumours that some Federal Ministers and Governor Sindh were in contact with other parties to de-seat the CM and cause a fall of PPP’s provincial government. There was also talk about likely forward block in PPP and imposition of Governor’s rule in the province. PPP was surely in trouble due to a variety of reasons but the undue haste and irrational attitude of the Government suddenly raised the political temperature in the country. The Government is always a loser in the event of political instability and attempts aimed at pushing the parliamentary opposition to the wall. There were also speculations that the two major opposition parties – PPP and PML(N) were poised to present a unified stance on the prevailing political situation to the disadvantage of the ruling party. The credit goes to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for cooling down political temperature by tactfully handling the seemingly messy situation. His saner approach has saved the ruling party of possible embarrassment on several fronts and in several respects. Governments take decisions after going deep into different aspects of a situation and the tendency of knee-jerk reactions needs to be curbed as some of them are providing an opportunity to the opposition to complain that accountability was mere a tool of political victimization.

