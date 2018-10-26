CJP calls for significant steps to improve situation in Thar

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar urged for significant steps to improve miserable situation in drought-hit-region of Thar, while hearing the case pertaining to malnutrition in the desert district of Sindh, at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

The apex court bench headed by CJP, Mian Saqib Nisar was informed by advocate General Sindh that distribution of wheat is ongoing, adding that, special nutrition package is also being dispensed in region to address shortage of protein.

Sindh government is mulling to create job opportunities by encouraging the livestock business and other sources in Thar, continued AG Sindh.

CJP after adjourning the case for two weeks, reiterated that he would visit drought-stricken Thar himself to inspect the situation.

Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Shah talking to the media men after hearing of the case, said that apex court was briefed about the current situation of Thar.

“Wheat is being distributed in the region, whereas CJP will visit Thar to inspect the situation himself.” the chief secretary said.

Yesterday, Sindh government had decided to dispense grocery bags among the people of drought-hit region to address chronic malnutrition, which is claiming lives of new-born and infants in the area.

According to the food support program of the government as many as 50,000 families will be provided grocery bags in the desert region from next week.

“Deserving families were identified with the help of NADRA data and the pilot food support program to last for three months”, said information adviser of Sindh, Barrister Murtaza Wahab. The program to cost Rs.22 millions monthly,” Wahab said earlier, adding that “the PPP government is taking substantial steps to minimize the deaths of infants in Thar”. It may be recalled that thirty children have lost their lives during the ongoing month of October, while the death toll has jumped to 532 during this year so far.

