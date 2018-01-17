CJP calls details about dual citizenship of civil servants/top courts judges

Islamabad : Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has called information about the civil servants and judges in the district and superior judiciary having dual citizenship.

Talking suo moto notice , the Chief justice has directed Registrars of all the five courts and Secretary Establishment Division to submit reports in this regard in the next fifteen days.

According to reports, the Secretary Establishment Division has been asked to submit a list of Grade -17 to Grade-22 officers having dual citizenship. However no orders have been issued for civil servants in Grade-16 and below. This is for the first time that the apex court has taken suo moo notice about dual citizenship of civil servants as no attention was given to the issue in the past.

However many parliamentarians were disqualified in the last few years for keeping dual citizenship. It is reported that many civil servants, particularly those who remained posted abroad have acquired dual citizenship.

Reports have been frequently appearing in the media about judges and officials having dual citizenship. Reports say that there are thousands of civil servants between Grade 17 and 22 , mostly having nationalities of US, UK and Canada as well.

Orignally published by INP