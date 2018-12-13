CJP asks Sindh govt to provide more healthcare facilities in Thar

Our Correspondent

Mithi

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar along with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali on Wednesday arrived in Thar. Talking to the local journalists at Thar Coalfield ( CJP) lauded the efforts of Sindh government in providing the relief to drought-hit tharis in the wake of the severe drought due almost no rainfall.

He urged that there was still need to work on providing the quality healthcare and education to the people living in desert district of the country. He informed that during his visit to Diplo taluka hospital he found x-ray machine out of the order and said that there were operation theaters in Mithi but there was no surgeon posted there to conduct the surgeries of the patients.

He said, he found no facilities in a government hospitals during his visit near Diplo and directed Chief Minister to look after such issues of Thar and its inhabitants. Justice said that the huge coal reserves and number of the projects would usher in new era of the prosperity and progress in the desert region of the country. He said that he had already directed Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and other officials of Sindh government to focus on the core issues of Thar so that Tharis could get maximum relief in the wake of drought conditions.

Earlier, Chief Justice after landing at Shaheed Mai Bakhtawatr Airport reached Mithi by helicopter where he visited Asia’s biggest RO plant at Misri Shah area on the outskirts of Mithi town. The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the officials of the private firm briefed him about the plant and informed him that the plant was catering to the need of over 50,000 people and their livestock living in Mithi and its surrounding areas and its daily supply of safe water was 2 million gallons.

Justice Nisar drove to Civil Hospital and during his visit he went to various wards where some of the patients as well as their attendants complained against the shortage of the drugs. The Chief Justice also expressed his anger during his visit to the emergency warned and asked the officials to provide the all required facilities to meet any emergency situation “ What will do in the case of if any emergency is created” he reprimanded the officials present there.

The hospital has been extensively decorated as if it was going to get married but there is shortage of the drugs” he remarked during his visit. The chief minister and other officials informed him that Sindh government had marshaled all its resources to provide the quality healthcare facilities in Mithi and rest of Thar.

They claimed that the infants were dying most of of them underweight adding they claimed that child marriages was the prime factor behind the fatalities. “ We are trying our best to curb the menace of early marriages by launching the awareness drives” they added.

