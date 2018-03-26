CJP asks for official helicopter

Observer Report

Lahore

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has said that official helicopters does not belong to the Chief Ministers only but the state of Pakistan.

Hearing case regarding the substandard practices in Crescent Medical College, Sargodha, CJP ordered authorities to improve the condition of the college in three months. The Federal Investigation Authority had declared the college below par.

After the college administration assured the CJP that the conditions will be improved in due time, he asked for a helicopter from Punjab government to go for inspection of the college to make sure his orders are complied with.