CJP appoints new head of JIT to probe Nawaz role

Pakpattan shrine land case

Lahore

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has appointed a new head for a joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe role of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a case related to transfer of land of the Pakpattan shrine in 1985.

The Supreme Court (SC) mandated JIT was earlier headed by Director General (DG) National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Khaliq Dad Lak, who citing some personal reasons excused to continue probe.

The CJP Justice Saqib Nisar following this appointed Director-General Anti-Corruption Punjab Dr Hussain Asghar as the new head of the JIT, which is tasked to probe Nawaz’s role in the transfer of the land.

It is worth mentioning here that the case pertains to the transfer of 14,000 kanals of land of the Pakpattan shrine to Dewan Ghulam Qutab in 1985. When the stated land was transferred, Nawaz Sahrif was the Chief Minister of Punjab province. Earlier, during hearing of a suo-motu case on December 13, 2108, a three-judge bench headed by the chief justice had constituted the JIT in this connection.

The JIT under the leadership of new head Dr. Hussain Asghar has been instructed to submit Terms of Reference within 10 days.—INP

