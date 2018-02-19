CJP appealed to sympathetically consider Sharjeel’s case

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for In-formation, Labour, Transport, Mass Transit & Hu-man Resources Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has ap-pealed the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to sympathetically consider the case of former information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon regarding his shifting from Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre to Central Jail Karachi.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Medical Board was consti-tuted on directives of the National Accountability Court. He said that Medical board after thorough medical examination has advised him for immediate operation.

The Provincial Minister said in the report of Medi-cal board has been advised that if operation was not performed immediately, it is clear chance that Shar-jeel Inam Memon will turn disable. Medical board also recommended the south city hospital and Jin-nah hospital for his immediate operation.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that the Su-preme Court may kindly consider Sharjeel Memon’s illness on humanitarian grounds. The Court may reconsider decision for shifting of Sharjeel Inam Memon from hospital to central Jail Karachi, he concluded.