CJP annoyed over provision of poor facilities to patients

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to Services Hospital and Punjab Institute of Cardiology (CJP) here on Friday.

The CJP, along with Justice Ijazul Ahsan, first arrived at the Services Hospital, took round of its various wards, including the emergency, and reviewed treatment facilities being provided to patients.

He also talked to the patients and doctors and heard their complaints. He assured a woman of help, who approached him for assistance.

Later, the chief justice visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), where he expressed annoyance over provision of poor facilities to the patients. He also heard complaints of the patients and directed the PIC authorities to redress them.

It may be added that the chief justice decided to visit the city’s hospitals while hearing several suo motu cases on public welfare issues in the morning.— APP