CJP announces to donate organs to SIUT

KARACHI : The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has announced to donate his organs to Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

Addressing a ceremony in SIUT here on Saturday, He said, “I am donating my organs to SIUT, however, I don’t know how much they will work.”

The Chief Justice said that he was already in deep concern over the situation of the country and the presentation given by Adeeb Rizvi, the head of SIUT, has out him further in deep inner unrest.

Lauding the service of SIUT head, the Chief Justice commented, “He is already convinced with the skills and abilities of Adeeb Rizvi and judiciary will always support him at any issue.”

