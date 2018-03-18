CJP announces to donate organs to SIUT

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has announced to donate his organs to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT). Addressing a ceremony in the SIUT here Saturday, he said, “I am donating my organs to the SIUT, however, I don’t know how much they will work.”

The Chief Justice said that he was already in deep concern over the situation of the country and the presentation given by Adeeb Rizvi, the head of the SIUT, has out him further in deep inner unrest. Lauding the service of the SIUT head, the Chief Justice commented, “He is already convinced with skills and abilities of Adeeb Rizvi and judiciary will always support him at any issue.”

Related