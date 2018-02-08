CJP administers oath to Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as SC judge

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Chief Justice, Lahore High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers and law officers, officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad, attended the ceremony.

Arbab Muhammad Arif, Registrar, Supreme Court, conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.—APP

