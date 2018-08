ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

During the meeting held at PM Office, General Hayat congratulated Imran on assuming the office of prime minister of Pakistan and conveyed his well wishes to the premier.

Imran Khan was sworn in as prime minister at a ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday, ushering in a new political era as the World Cup cricket hero officially took over the country’s reins.

