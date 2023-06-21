RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is leading a high-level delegation to China to hold talks with top generals of the People’s Liberation Army, in the persistence of Pakistan’s policy to boost defence ties.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said General Sahir Shamshad embarked on China visit as head of delegation for Pakistan-China Defence and Security Talks.

During the visit from 18-22 June, CJCSC interacted with the Chinese Chief of Joint Staff Department, General Liu Zhenli and both sides reviewed ongoing bilateral defence cooperation.

Gen Mirza reiterated that the Pakistan-China friendship is highly valued and deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of Pakistani people. The four-star general said that not only have the military relations of Islamabad and Beijing withstood test of time, but also high-level cooperation in defense and training has progressed well.

He also held wide-ranging bilateral meetings with high-ranking civil and military dignitaries including Mr. Qin Gang, Chinese State Councilor, Foreign Minister, Mr. Chen Wenqing and other key military & government officials.

The top officials re-affirmed commitment that being Iron Brothers and All Weather Friends, Pakistan and China would continue to forge deeper strategic ties, ISPR added.