CJCSC Gen Nadeem visits Army Air Defence Ranges, witnesses weapon system’s firing

RAWALPINDI – General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee visited Army Air Defence Ranges near Karachi and witnessed firing of different Air Defence weapon systems and Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs) including LY-80 Missiles and FM-90 Missiles.

According to the ISPR, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff and H.E. Nong Rong, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan also witnessed the exercise.

The firing marked the culmination of Army Air Defence exercise ‘Al-Bayza-II’.

Chairman JCSC was given a detailed briefing on the aim and objectives of the exercise including drills/procedures being practiced.

CJCSC appreciated the display of high standards of training by the troops and emphasized the importance of Air Defence in modern warfare.

Earlier, upon arrival at firing ranges, Chairman JCSC was received by Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, Commander Army Air Defence Command.