CJCSC Gen Nadeem, Russian counterpart discuss military ties

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on Saturday met with his Russian counterpart General Valery V. Gerasimov in Moscow, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported,

According to the military’s media wing, matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

The Russian general lauded the achievements of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism.

The CJCSC is on two days official visit to Russia to attend Defence and Security Cooperation conference at SCO forum, the ISPR said and added that he will also attend closing ceremony of ‘International Military Games – 2020’ at Moscow.