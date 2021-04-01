CJCSC Gen Nadeem conferred with Turkish military award in Ankara

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler awarded ‘Legion of Merit’ to the Pakistan’s Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at a ceremony in Turkish General Staff Headquarters Ankara.

Gen Raza, who is currently on an official visit to Turkey, was conferred with the award in recognition of his outstanding services for promotion of bilateral defence ties.

“At the invitation of the Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Yaşar Güler, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan Armed Forces, General Nadeem Raza is visiting Turkey from 27 March to 2 April 2021,” said a statement issued by Pakistani embassy in Turkey.

Pakistan Genelkurmay Başkanı Orgeneral Nadeem RAZA’nin Türkiye ziyaret ve Liyakat Nişanı

🇹🇷 Visit of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and conferment of Legion of Merit of Turkish Armed Forces. Full video https://t.co/B2h6gPR9Z2 pic.twitter.com/SWbsNyPtes — Pakistan Embassy Turkey (@PakinTurkey) April 1, 2021

“Both the commanders held extensive talks. Matters of bilateral interest with an emphasis on geo-strategic situation and security challenges came under discussion. Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance cooperation between the armed forces of the two brotherly countries,” the statement added.

During his stay in Turkey, General Nadeem Raza also called on Minister for National Defence of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Adnan Ozbal, and Commander of Turkish Air Forces General Hasan Küçükakyüz, and Head of Presidency of Turkish Defence Industries Prof. Dr. Ismail Demir. He also visited various facilities of Turkish defence industries.

General Nadeem Raza also visited APS Martyrs Park in Keçiören, Ankara. Together with Mayor Turgut Altinok, he laid floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument. To commemorate the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar terrorist attack of 16 December 2014, APS Memorial Park was established by the people of Keçiören, Ankara. As a token of remembrance, 144 trees were planted, one for each Shaheed.

In order to pay respects to the founder of modern Turkey, Gen. Nadeem Raza also visited the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and laid floral wreath on Ataturk’s tomb.