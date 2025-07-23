CJCSC Gen Miraz meets Türkiye, Azerbaijan ministers at IDEF-2025

RAWALPINDI – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), attended the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF-2025) in Istanbul, Türkiye. This prestigious event showcases cutting-edge innovations and advancements in the defence sector.

While at the fair, the CJCSC held separate meetings with several dignitaries, including General (Retd) Yasar Guler, the Minister of National Defence of Türkiye; Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, the Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan; Mr. Gurbanov Agil Salim Oglu, the Deputy Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan; and General Metin Gurak, the Chief of the Turkish General Staff.

The discussions focused on various bilateral military cooperation issues, emphasising the importance of enhancing collaboration in defence and security fields.

The dignitaries reiterated their commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and improving defence cooperation in line with future geopolitical developments and technological advancements. They also commended the professionalism, operational excellence, and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in combating terrorism, acknowledging their significant contributions to regional and global peace and stability.