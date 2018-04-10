CJCSC expresses confidence in resilience, dynamism of nation

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat has said that Pakistan’s National potential is immense and he has full confidence in the resilience & dynamism of the nation to optimize its National Power.

Addressing the participants and faculty of Naval War Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore on Monday, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat dilated upon the national security dynamics; challenges and opportunities. He also highlighted the increasingly fluid security environment, shaped by a dynamic mix of emerging challenges and opportunities.

Talking about the regional peace and stability, the CJCSC specifically referred to the escalating Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir, particularly the brutal incident of Shopian and Islamabad districts. He stated that as long as Kashmir dispute remains unresolved, stability in South Asia will remain a distant dream.

Earlier upon arrival, the Chairman JCSC was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi.