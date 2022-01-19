CJCSC emphasizes need to further enhance defence coop with Oman

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza emphasized the need to further enhance the existing defence and security cooperation with Oman.

Talking to the Commander Royal Navy of Oman, Admiral Saif Nasser Mohsen Al Rahbi, who called on him at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, said that Pakistan-Oman cooperation will have a positive impact on peace and security in the region.

Besides security and regional issues, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation in various fields between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.

General Nadeem Raza reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively to ensure long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary remained appreciative of the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in the capacity building of Oman’s armed forces.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

Admiral Saif Nasser Mohsen Al Rahbi, Commander Royal Navy of Oman called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi today.

Besides security and regional issues, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation in various fields between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.

The JCSC Chairman said that Pakistan-Oman cooperation will have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

General Nadeem Raza reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively to ensure long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary remained appreciative of the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in capacity building of Oman Armed Forces.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

INP