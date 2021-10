Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and all Services Chiefs have expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a condolence message issued by Inter Services Public Relations, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Dr Abdul Qadeer has rendered invaluable services to strengthen Pakistan’s defence.

“May Allah exalt the ranks of the deceased,” the Army Chief prayed.