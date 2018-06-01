CJCSC calls on civil, mily leadership of Tajikistan

Rawalpindi

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, who is on official visit to Tajikistan, met civil-military leadership of Tajikistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, General Zubair met civil and military leadership of Tajikistan including President, Foreign Minister, Defence Minister and Secretary National Security Council of Tajikistan during the visit.

General Zubair discussed matters of bilateral strategic interest with particular emphasis on evolving regional security situation during his meetings with top leadership of Tajikistan. The leadership of Tajikistan appreciated Pakistan’s achievements in war against terrorism and efforts for regional peace and stability.—INP