CJCSC attends NATO meeting in Brussels

Observer Report

Brussels

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Wednesday attended the 180th Nato Military Committee meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on peace and security matters with special focus on Middle East and Afghanistan.

Army chief, US envoy discuss regional security, stability During the meeting, JCSC chief shared Pakistan’s contributions and efforts towards regional peace and stability, especially in Afghanistan.

On the sidelines, Gen Hayat also held meetings with United States Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph F Dunford, Chairman of the European Union Military Committee General Claudio Graziano and Chief of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces.

Turkish naval chief, JCSC chief discuss maritime security

Share on: WhatsApp