CJ slams politicised Police

It is sorry state of affairs to point out that Police in all the four provinces is highly politicised and is unable to fulfil its professional responsibilities as per requirements of the law. New inductions in police are made on considerations other than merit, there are serious drawbacks in training and as a result monitoring and vigilance system is not delivering. The Supreme Court on Tuesday took the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police to task for their failure to arrest the killer of four-year-old Asma. Hearing the case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, who heads a three-member bench seized with the murder case, remarked that we have heard a lot that KP police have become very efficient in the province yet your incapability has made you dependent on others that is why a lot of time is being consumed to show real progress.

The Chief Justice was apparently referring to forensic report of the case, which is awaited from Forensic Laboratory in Lahore as KP’s own lab is reportedly not functional. One fails to understand why a basic requirement of investigation of cases has been ignored in the KP. Forensic is just one aspect of the case and police must not be totally dependent on it. This is also borne out by the fact that KP police failed to take any action in the murder case of third year medical student Asma who was killed outside her home in Kohat for rejecting a marriage proposal. Abuse of children has become a serious issue but some of our politicians are exploiting it for their own vested interests. These politicians focused entirely on Kasur crime and even went to the extent of praising and defending KP police in Asma rape and murder case. Police reforms are long overdue and all provincial governments and federal government should sit-together to realise the objective of an efficient and thoroughly professional police force.

Related