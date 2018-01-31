CJ LHC visits District Jail Sialkot

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the four judges who had embraced martyrdom in the Sialkot District Jail tragedy in 2003 would soon be given the status of ‘martyred’ and steps would also be taken to ensure the provision of justice as well as all the financial benefits to their legal heirs. He said this while inaugurating the monument named ‘Shuhda-e-Insaf’, established in the memory of the martyred judges in the premises of the Sialkot District Courts.

The Chief Justice said that all martyred four judges were quite young who had joined the judiciary in 2001-02 and they sacrificed their lives while offering their professional duties. While thanking the families of the martyred judges for attending the inauguration ceremony he assured them of justice for their slain loved ones. The Chief Justice said that ‘Bar’ and ‘Bench’ were integral parts of one another and their role in the provision of justice to the masses was most important.

He said that he would visit the Sialkot District Bar Association in the near future. Registrar LHC Khurshid Anwar Rizvi, Director General District Judiciary Punjab Muhammad Akmal Khan, District and Session Judge (DSJ) Sialkot Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan, DSJ Narowal Muhammad Yousaf Oujla, President DBA Sialkot Kh Hafiz Irfan ul Haq Advocate, Secretary DBA Sialkot Suhail Iqbal Harar Advocate, DCO Sialkot Dr Farrukh Naveed, DPO Sialkot Asad Sarfraz and others were also present on the occasion. It is worth mentioning that four civil judges namely Shahid Munir Ranjha, Sagheer Anwar Chaudhry, Sheheryar Bukhari and Asif Mumtaz Cheema were made hostages by some accused during their visit in the District Jail Sialkot on 2003. Later, in the evening of that sad day, four judges and accused who had made them as hostages were killed during an operation by the Sialkot administration.