CJ inaugurates record room at Judicial complex

Rawalpindi

Lahore High Court (LHC)Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali Khan inaugurated record room at judicial complex and planted a sapling in the lawn of judicial complex.

Speaking on the occasion, the CJ LHC said that to reduce shelf life of cases and to provide relief to the public by early dispensation of the cases use of Information technology is indispensable.

The CJ said that “We can save the precious time and expenses by keeping the record online”.

On the occasion the demo of new software of court and cases management were displayed.

The CJ said that new software would be launched in all courts after checking on trial basis for few days.

Commissioner Nadeem Aslam, Deputy Commissioner Talat Gondal, CPO Israr Ahmed Abassi and other Judicial staff were present on the occasion.—APP