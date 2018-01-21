CJ bars universities from granting affiliation to ‘substandard’ law colleges

Dismisses authenticity of National Testing Service

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued an order on Saturday prohibiting universities across the country from granting affiliation to new law colleges, at the same time barring high courts and subordinate courts from issuing a stay order on the case.

During a hearing of a suo motu case at Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry regarding substandard law colleges, the CJP ordered the vice chancellors of universities that have law college affiliates to submit a signed report detailing the admission criteria, the quota of students as well as the results produced by the colleges. Justice Nisar also formed a committee that would be headed by lawmaker Hamid Khan, to introduce reforms in law colleges. He said that institutions must be strengthened instead of individuals since the latter keep coming and going.

The CJP regretted that the institutions of the country were being weakened and stressed the need for competent lawyers instead of those who “sold paan during the day and practised law in the evening”. He vowed to reform the standard of legal education in the country within six weeks. The CJP dismissed the authenticity of the National Testing Service, saying that the system was no good since students who took the exam passed by cheating.

The chief justice at the start of the year had outlined the Supreme Court’s agenda for 2018, saying that the court would be focusing on human rights issues, particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare.

Expressing his annoyance over the deteriorating standards of law education, Justice Saqib Nisar observed that universities have come up with their own educational system, and are doing “whatever they feel like”.

The court also directed Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Saeed for early appointment of the voice chancellors of different government universities in the province.

Meanwhile, addressing the Lahore Bar Association on Saturday, Justice Saqib Nisar stressed that the Supreme Court was an independent institution which does not take into account ‘what people say. He said that everyone should be proud of an independent judiciary. He promised that they will not let democracy be crippled and ensure the rule of law in the country.

“All the members of the bench are honest and competent. Without Justice Ejaz Afzal, the bench is incomplete.” he said.

“The team captain is dependent upon his team entirely,” Nisar told the group in reference to the relationship between the lawyers and judges of Pakistan. The chief justice humbly noted that Justice Asif Saaed Khosa was an important member of his bench, and that he considered himself to be the least capable of all his colleagues. We have seldom tried people for contempt [of court] despite so much criticism against us, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said. Justice Nisar on Saturday said that the current Supreme Court bench comprises people who are truly independent and hold up to the highest standards of integrity.

“Today, on this forum, I say that when I critically analyse my team, I never find any flaw,” he said. “Yes, there can be a lack of knowledge on this bench, and I would raise my hand and admit in front of you all that my knowledge is probably the least among my peers on the bench.”

“I believe that this team, once it starts working together, will be purer than gold and provide exemplary justice.” Speaking to his fellow judges, Justice Nisar told the story of Lord Denning, a famous judge, and Mrs Stone.

“One day Mrs Stone threw a book at Lord Denning because she did not believe the judgement was fair. The book missed Lord Denning as he tilted his head and hit the wall behind him. He smiled and calmly remarked, ‘I am sure this wasn’t pointed at us.’ That is the level of calm judges are expected to show,” Justice Nisar explained as he concluded the story.