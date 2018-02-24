Civilian martyred, three injured in Indian firing at Nakyal sector: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A civilian was martyred and three others injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire at a village in Nakyal sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, a civilian identified as Mohammad Farooq was martyred in the firing. The injured were transferred to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Nakyal.

Pakistan Army, in retaliatory fire, targetted Indian posts, the ISPR statement added.

Less than 24 hours ago, unprovoked cross-border firing by Indian forces claimed life of a 19-year-old civilian, who was working at a crush plant in Titri when he was martyred by the Indian troops.

Orignally published by INP