Civilian killings termed part of India’s genocidal policy

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned in strong terms the brutal killing of civilians in the firing of Indian troops on a private car in Shopian district.

Senior APHC leader and Anjuman Shari Shian President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement in Srinagar said that the callous authorities while shielding killers were shamefully labeling the innocent civilians as Over Ground Workers of mujahideen. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi said, “The incident once again testifies that every Kashmiri Muslim is an enemy for the Indian forces. Even a naive person can understand that these youth were killed in cold blood and to shield the guilty, stories are being cooked up by forces.”

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Javaid Ahmed Mir, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Yasmeen Raja, Zamruda Habib, Farida Bahenji, Muhammad Shaif Reshi, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiaz Ahmad Reshi, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Ghulam Nabi War, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Firdous Ahmad Shah, National Front, Peoples Freedom League, Muslim League, Muslim Deeni Mahaz (MDM), Voice of Victims, United Jihad Council (UJC), Employees’ Joint Action Committee (EJAC) President Abdul Qayoom Wani and Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Khan in their separate statements termed these killings as a part of well-thought-out genocide policy of India.—KMS