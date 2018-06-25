Civilian injured as troops open fire on Shopian protester

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a youth was critically injured after Indian troops opened fire on protesters during a cordon and search operation in Shopian district.

The troops laid a siege around Daramdora area of the district and started door-to-door searches. Youth of the area staged demonstrations against the operation and pelted the troops with stones. The troops opened fire on the protesters causing critical injuries to one youth identified as Jahangir Ahmad Lone. He was shifted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

The occupation authorities snapped mobile internet services in the area. On the other hand, people took to the streets and clashed with the troops after they launched an operation in Hajin area of Bandipora district. The protesters forced the troops to call off the operation and leave the area.

Meanwhile, the troops have also initiated a siege and search operation in Qaimoh area of Kulgam, causing huge inconvenience to the local people.—KMS