Civil society’s cooperation must to end nepotism: AJK PM

Mirpur (Ajk)

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PM AJK), Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that society co-operation was essential for elimination of favoritism and nepotism and one must had to play vibrant role for justice and merit in the State.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to a public representative delegation late on Wednesday.He stated that everyone had had equal rights on the resources of the State, adding “We must end this discrimination between superior and inferior.”

“Talented students belonging from poor families now have equal opportunities to become a stakeholder in public sector after the establishment of Neutral Public Service Commission in the State” Prime Minister maintained.

Moreover, he said that selection criteria regarding non-gazette public sector vacancies had become transparent by inductions through third party testing services (NTS), adding incumbent government of AJK wanted to enhance quality education in the state.

Farooq Haider expressed “I am grateful to AJK cabinet members including Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who sacrificed discretionary posts in this regard and supported the endeavors for merit and justice.”

The prime minister voiced that constitutional amendments in AJK interim constitutional Act 1974 will empower the State’s elected government besides abolishment of Kashmir Council, “constitutional amendments will steer the state’s economy towards revenue generation” PM AJK added.

He lamented that unfortunately, personal development was preferred to public sector development and the basic needs of masses had been ignored in the past.

“Keeping in view the public interest, sustainable development projects have been introduced in health and education” adding the basic needs of each villager living in far-flung areas of the State had been met under Prime Minister Community Infrastructure Development Program (PMCIDP).

The delegation appreciated the initiatives taken by the AJK government and assured the PM for their unflinching support for the development of the State.—APP