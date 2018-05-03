Civil society suggests more spending on health, education

Special Correspondent

Tax Justice Alliance of Pakistan, a group of more than 25 civil society organizations, has urged the federal as well as provincial governments to increase health and education budget in Budget 2018-18.

Briefing the media on Budget 2018-19 at Karachi Press Club here on Monday, representatives of the Tax Justice Alliance Hussain Jarwar, Shahid Hussain Syed and Shahzado Malik said that people in Pakistan were under strain because of falling living standards, growing job insecurity and shrinking public services.

They gave reference of the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report (2017) that shows that Pakistan’s rank improved to 144 in 2017 from 148 in 2016. However, there is a need for improvement under the heads of starting business, getting electricity, dealing with construction, paying taxes, and trading across borders, they said.

The Tax Justice Coalition representatives suggested Pakistan should discourage unnecessary imports to finance those of capital goods and essential raw materials to strengthen recovery in investment.

They said that the international bankers are of the view that Pakistan needed 2-3 million jobs per year and in order to achieve that it needed continuous efforts to facilitate ease of doing business.

In Pakistan, in 2013-14, nearly Rs 600 billion were lost due to tax exemptions. This is more than 1.5 times the total education budget of Pakistan. Thus, tax exemptions should be stopped, they suggested.

They said that tax on basic necessities (CPI Index) should be exempted and unearned income should be taxed.

Under the existing laws in Pakistan, gifts are exempt from taxes and a large number of individuals with high net worth are using the option as a safe means of transferring incomes, assets and wealth without contributing to the national revenue, it should be taxed.

They said that present economy justifies that living wage should comprises of Rs35,000 a month in Pakistan. All trade unions and labour movements unanimously agreed on this amount. At least this amount is required for a smallest family to meet their basic expenses.

Under the constitution of Pakistan article 38 (D), whereby although the food and housing provision is spelled out as the principle of policy not the fundamental human rights, it should be declared as fundamental rights.

Realizing the constitutional article 25-A, gradually invest more resources-5-7 percent of GDP- to provide universal quality education to all without any discrimination, create a mechanism for unified curriculum and schooling system by discouraging growth of private schools, they suggested.

Health population and work force are crucial for development. Therefore, investment in health care be increased and reach up the 3-4 percent of GDP in next five years, the Tax Justice Coalition suggested. Indeed, must abolish the indirect tax incidence on life saving medicines, they suggested.