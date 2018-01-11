Civil society, parliamentarians join daily wage teachers’ protest

Non-payment of salaries, delay in regularization

Zubair Qureshi

Around 500 daily wage employees, mostly teachers who have been working at 422 institutions run by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Wednesday staged a protest demonstration in front of the National Press Club (NPC) against non-payment of salaries. There are more than 2,000 employees working on daily wages who are hit by the unwanted delay in salaries since July last year.

This was the consecutive ninth day of protest by the daily wage employees and one could see members of civil society, a few parliamentarians expressing solidarity with the daily wage employees. MQM Senator Muhammad Ali Saif was there to assure them his party’s support. While speaking on the occasion Mohammad Ali Saif said it was quite disappointing and disturbing to see a large number of lady teachers who have been compelled to work on daily wage in the federal capital’s educational institutions. However, he assured them that the same parliamentarians, who are not listening to them today, would come to them tomorrow to seek their vote.

The academic session is nearing its end and the teachers – who have not been paid in this fiscal year – protested outside the National Press Club, and vowed that they would continue to do so until they receive their unpaid salaries and orders for the regularization of their services.

The FDE officials said the protest had affected the schools negatively, since daily-wage teachers work most in the schools and deliver. Schoolteachers have already been protesting outside the FDE for several days, but on Wednesday, they were joined by daily-wage college teachers and the protest was moved from the FDE to the press club.

The protesting teachers said their salaries as daily-wage workers should be increased in line with the teachers of the Cantt and garrison education directorate, whose salaries were increased by 100pc from Rs12,500 to Rs25,000.

They were of the view that daily-wage teachers had been teaching for several years, but rather than regularizing their services, the FDE recently advertised over 200 teaching jobs, which they called an injustice. The Islamabad High Court recently ruled that all daily-wage staffers at FDE-run institutions who were appointed without following due procedures and observing the principles of transparency were ‘illegal’. Following the judgment, the FDE decided to appoint new teachers up to grade 14 through open competition, while daily-wage employees would be given 5pc grace marks and age relaxation.

Teachers in grade 16 and above will be appointed through the Federal Public Service Commission. When contacted, FDE Director General Hasnat Qureshi said efforts were underway for an early release of funds by the Ministry of Finance. He said the FDE and the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) had moved a summary seeking a grant of Rs314 million from the finance ministry to pay the pending salaries.

“I have been personally pursing the files. I hope the matter will be resolved soon. However, there is currently no finance secretary, who is the competent authority to release the special grant. I hope, in the next few days with the new secretary would be appointed, the issue would be resolved on a priority basis,” he said.