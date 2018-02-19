Civil society to be involved in tree planting

Rawalpindi

All out efforts would be made to achieve the target fixed for plantation campaign and according to the directives of the authorities concerned, a comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation has been evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which is basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, Conservator Forests Rawalpindi Circle, Ather Shah Khagga said on Sunday.

He told APP the Forest Department would plant over 1.7 million saplings during spring tree plantation campaign 2018 in Rawalpindi region started from February 15.

Ather Shah, divisional forest officers and other concerned have been directed to make all out efforts to achieve the set target for their respective areas. They have also been instructed to plant maximum saplings with the help and cooperation of the civil society, officials and students during the campaign.

He said that the staff members of the department had been activated to make sure proper forestation in their respective areas which would be inspected by the senior forest officers.

In order to promote social forestry the youngsters had been associated in aforestation plans, he said adding special emphasis was being given on plantation of shrubs and deep rooted plants on the banks of Murree Expressway to prevent land erosion and landslides.

The saplings will be planted in Murree area under Bioengineering work, a landslide control technology.

He informed that the Forest Department would plant saplings on 10,600 acres of land in the shape of caboodle and on 610 avenue miles the road sides.

He said that stumps would be planted on 156 acres of land where 45.58 million new potted plants would be raised.

He said, the Punjab Forest Department had established 354 sale points throughout the province with 22.36 million saplings would be sold in order to help the general public and they would be encouraged to play its role in making the spring season tree plantation campaign a success.

He said that the department had also launched a project to set up green pockets in all the districts. Arrangements have been finalized to make the tree plantation a success and surpass the plantation target.

The armed forces, rangers, educational institutions and industrial units would also be taken on board to make the campaign successful, he added.

Increasing environment pollution and climate change were posing great threat to human and animal lives and the only way out to avoid this danger is to plant maximum trees, he said adding, the citizens would be encouraged to plant trees in educational institutions, homes, factories and office premises which would help control environment pollution.—APP