Civil society condemns Sahiwal incident

Zubair Qureshi

Members of civil society, social activists, child rights advocates, human rights activists, students, teachers, parents and journalists on Monday condemned Sahiwal incident of January 19 in which the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel shot dead four people including three of a family.

The protest demonstration was organized by Child Rights Movement (CRM) outside the National Press Club (NPC). Later, at a press conference, the participants demanded justice for the victims and called upon the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) governments at the Cetnre and the Punjab to ensure exemplary punishment for those behind the murder of the innocent people.

They criticized the government’s failure to provide protection to children.

The brutal killing of parents in front of children will have a deep psychologically impact and if certain counseling measures are not adopted it could destroy their childhood, said the office-bearers of the CRM and other civil society members.

The children will never forget violence initiated by law enforcement agencies and remain in trauma for whole life. This incident raised the concern of parents in the country and insecurity for their children.

The CRM representatives emphasized the State to act responsibly to protect citizens especially children, instead of defending extra judicial killings by law enforcement agencies and conduct a transparent probe into the matter.

They said the Sahiwal incident proves that police reforms were needed throughout the country.

Share on: WhatsApp