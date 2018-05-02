Civil society, business community to protest against filthy conditions

Special Correspondent

Members of Civil society and business community belonging to Clifton area stage a demonstration to protest against the toxic and sewerage water as the condition of “Nehr-e-Khayyam”, is deteriorated to an alarming level.

Due to deteriorating conditions of Nehr-e-Khayyam, unfortunately, it is now known as Ganda Nala, said a resident during a demonstration at the bank of Nehr-e-Khayyam.

The residents including women, businessmen, general public and children of Clifton area near the proximity of Boat Basin came out of their houses and chanted slogans against deteriorating condition of demanding immediate action to clean the Nehr-e-Khayyam and its surrounding area. The protesters were holding banners and placards describing demands for removing encroachments and early action by Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) and Clifton Cantonment to clean this drainage.

Vice President of The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Tariq Haleem said that 180-feet wide canal Nehr-e-Khayyam is now reduced to 90-feet due to the negligence of concerned authorities and now they are not interested to clean it.

He said it has become impossible for the residents of the area to live in its proximity due to unbearable smell and filthy state of the canal.

Tariq Haleem further said that the FPCCI with all its strength has come out in support of this project to clean out the Nehr-e-Khayyam. “We at ‘FPCCI’ feel that it is high time that Karachi which is the city of lights is restored to its past glory. Karachi is not just a city, but it is “the heart of Pakistan,” he remarked. Retire civil servant, Aslam Sanjrani said the city has been destroyed and all the open space has encroached.

About 15 architects including Shahid Abdullah who are some of the best in Karachi have also prepared a plan for the Nehr-e-Khayyam, he said.

Sanjrani urged the Chief Minister Sindh to approve and support the plan for the betterment of the public.

He also appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take appropriate notice and measures in this regard.

Mrs Seema Ahmed, Nadia Humayun, and Shafqat Elahi who are one of the main initiators of this project had made out slogans like “Sirf Baatain Karna Choro”, “Amal Par Dihan Do” and “Zalima Boat Basin Saaf Karade”.

Prominent Industrialists said that a few years back this area was counted as one of the most beautiful areas of the city and people preferred to reside in this area, now