Civil society, business community protest

Karachi

Members of civil society and business community (members of FPCCI) activists belonging to Clifton area held a protest demonstration against the dirty smell from sewerage and filthy condition of “Nehr-e-Khayyam”, now known as Ganda Nala.

The residents including large number of women, businessmen, general public and children of Clifton Block-V near Boat Basin came out of their houses and chanted slogans demanding immediate action for cleaning the Nehr-e-Khayyam (Ganda Nala).

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with demands for removing encroachments and early action by Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and Clifton Cantonment to clean the drainage.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President (VP) of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Tariq Haleem said that 180 ft wide canal Nehr-e-Khayyam is now reduced to 90 ft due to negligence of concerned authorities and now they are also uninterested to clean it up. He said it has become impossible for the residents of the area to live here due to unbearable smell and filthy state of the canal.—INP