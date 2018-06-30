Civil servants urged to perform duties in professional manner

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that civil servants play a fundamental role in improving governance standards, help in solving the problems of the people and running the affairs of the government. Bringing necessary improvements in day-to-day affairs and dealing with emerging challenges is also the responsibility of the bureaucracy. They have to work in a professional manner to perform different assignments and the civil servants are also required to maintain the quality of service-delivery and impartiality.

He expressed these views while delivering his keynote address to the administrative secretaries, here Friday. He impressed upon the secretaries to perform their responsibilities in a professional manner and added that civil servants are also responsible to take independent and impartial decisions.

Implementation of different laws and rules and regulations is another responsibility and the consultative role of high officials in policy formulation is important as well, he said.

Dr Askari stressed for the holding of general elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner and added that role of administrative secretaries is pivotal in ensuring impartial holding of general elections. The civil servants have to perform their official duties in an honest and professional manner for maintaining complete neutrality of the upcoming elections. The bureaucracy has to work totally neutral and in a professional manner and it has to prove this thing with its performance that bureaucrats are not subservient to any individual but are loyal to the state. I am hopeful that you will fulfill this duty in an efficient manner and it would be proved that you are not inclined towards any political party, he added. I fully trust you and you should also have full confidence over me and nothing would be done beyond rules and regulations. I am quite optimist that you will come up to the expectations of the caretaker setup, he added. He said that caretaker government is but for a specific period of time and is primarily responsible for holding free, fair and transparent elections. We all have to collectively ensure holding of transparent, neutral and fair elections, he added.

Dr Askari said that public opinion will be the best judge of the performance of caretaker government and added that caretaker setup is desirous of setting such unique traditions while remaining limited to its scope of work, which would be worth following for the upcoming elected government. He said that fulfilling of this responsibility in the most impartial and professional manner will bring laurels for the bureaucracy. He said that we have to fulfill the responsibilities of the elections in a transparent and neutral manner and added that this is a God given opportunity.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that he is convinced of decentralization of powers at the grassroots and the provincial ministers are totally empowered. The ministers and their departments are independent in decision-making as if the Chief Minister has to decide everything then there is no need for ministers, he said. He said that authority also increases the scope of responsibilities and everyone has to work under certain rules and regulations within the legal framework. All the matters should have to be disposed of immediately and in accordance with the needs and requirements of the justice because immediate redressel of public complaints is necessary for giving them relief. Therefore, line departments should proactively work to dispose of the public complaints. He directed that all the departments should dispose of their pending matters as soon as possible under the rules because it would provide necessary relief to the citizens.

Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.