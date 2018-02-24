Civil servants, media role imperative for good governance

Peshawar

Speakers at two-days training workshop have stressed the need of constructive role of civil servants and media for ensuring good governance, quick service delivery and elimination of scourge of extremism and terrorism, which was imperative for a prosperous and peaceful society.

The speakers expressed these views during two-days training workshop organized jointly by Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a project of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Islamabad and National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar for the newly recruited section officers and assistant commissioners of Balochistan province here at NIM.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, noted Islamic scholar and journalist, Khursheed Nadeem, CEO PPC, Shabir Anwar, Director General NIM, Nighat Mehroz, senior journalist, Mahreen Khan and others keynote speakers addressed the workshop and shared their views and experiences with the officers Balochistan in a pleasant atmosphere. Extensive practical training about media management, communication techniques while talking with journalists during crisis situation, psychological impact of terrorism and extremism cases on the society and handling of terrorism rated issues were provided to the newly recruited 39 Assistant Commissioners and 22 Sections Officers (SOs) of the Balochistan at NIM. Renowned Islamic scholar, TV anchor and columnist, Khurshid Nadeem in his key note address said Islam is the religion of peace, harmony, brotherhood and fraternity, which strictly prohibits violence, cruelty and bloodshed in the society.

He said terrorism and extremism have nothing to do with Islam and the Muslim countries that were bearing the brunt of extremism and terrorism today because of ignoring the teaching of Islam. Instigation of violence and bloodshed on the name of religion would create anarchy and chaos in the society besides promoting hatred in shape of sectarianism, disharmony, terrorism and intolerance among masses.—APP