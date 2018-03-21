Civil Officials calls on DC

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi district holds a significant positions among other districts of the province for neghbouring the Islamabad Capital Terrority (ICT) and presence of GHQ, said Deputy Commissioner Talat Gondal here Tuesday.

Talking to a delegation of civil officers of 23rd senior management course who called on him at his office, the DC briefed them that Rawalpindi ranked as 4th largest city in terms of population and district administration was vigilant to provide basic facilities and improve living standards of 5.4 million population of this city.

In order to improve the literacy rate and ensure access of quality education to each child, 2434 total educational institutes including 3 Universities, 29 Colleges and 2402 Schools were are functional, he added.

Talat further shared that in order to provide best medical treatment to our citizens 222 Health facilities including 3 Teaching Hospitals, 6 THQs, 99 BHUs, 08 RHUs, 106 dispensaries and Rawalpindi Institute Of Cardiology are operating in the district.

All these institutes are under surveillance and their performance is evaluated regularly by district administration to ensure provision of quality services to people,he informed.

Moreover he said that under ADPs a total of 345 schemes worth of 30913.03 million have been initiated in Rwp and most of them are completed while others under progress.—APP