Civil-military understanding ‘oxygen’ for country’s stability: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that harmony in civil and military relations is necessary for the country’s growth and prosperity.

“Harmony between civil and military relations is as important for the country’s prosperity and stability as oxygen for the human body” Iqbal said. “We are striving to ensure peace and stability in the country through the cooperation of civil and military leadership,” adding that the Faizabad sit-in was a nightmare, from which, the country safely emerged without bearing any losses.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal addressing the media in Havelian on Wednesday. Photo: Geo News Referring to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s recent briefing to the Senate on national security, the interior minister said that it was a ‘good omen.’

In a written answer to the Senate, Iqbal said that the menace of terrorism is yet to be completely eliminated from the country.

Taking a jibe at political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Iqbal said that it was unfortunate that justice seemed like a far-off dream ever since PTI entered politics.

“It is sad that the country’s constitutional and legal experts believe that verdicts [on court cases] in the country seemingly have dual standards,” the interior minister said, in an apparent reference to the recent verdict of the disqualification reference against the PTI Chief Imran Khan — who was given a clean chit by the apex court.

Orignally published by INP